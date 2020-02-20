UrduPoint.com
Assange's Defense Makes Effort To Secure Political Asylum For Him In France - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is making effort to secure political asylum for him in France, French lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is making effort to secure political asylum for him in France, French lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Thursday.

"Of course, we are working on the possibility to ask the French authorities to provide political asylum [to Assange]. Our constitution allows this," Dupond-Moretti said at a press conference.

