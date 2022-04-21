The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does not rule out the possibility of applying to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after a UK court ordered his extradition, Carlos Poveda, Assange 's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does not rule out the possibility of applying to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after a UK court ordered his extradition, Carlos Poveda, Assange 's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The UK's Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered on Wednesday Assange's extradition to the US where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

"There is another pending appeal that was filed with the first instance ... It will take at least four months to make a final decision ... and after that it will be possible to apply to the European Court of Human Rights," Poveda said.