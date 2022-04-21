UrduPoint.com

Assange's Defense Not Excluding Applying To ECHR After London Court Decision - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 02:23 PM

Assange's Defense Not Excluding Applying to ECHR After London Court Decision - Lawyer

The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does not rule out the possibility of applying to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after a UK court ordered his extradition, Carlos Poveda, Assange 's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange does not rule out the possibility of applying to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after a UK court ordered his extradition, Carlos Poveda, Assange 's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The UK's Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered on Wednesday Assange's extradition to the US where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

"There is another pending appeal that was filed with the first instance ... It will take at least four months to make a final decision ... and after that it will be possible to apply to the European Court of Human Rights," Poveda said.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Court

Recent Stories

Two killed,three injured in road accident

Two killed,three injured in road accident

53 seconds ago
 Two killed in S.Waziristan

Two killed in S.Waziristan

55 seconds ago
 Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istan ..

Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istanbul - Local Authorities

57 seconds ago
 Rural roads in Tibet exceed 90,000 km

Rural roads in Tibet exceed 90,000 km

58 seconds ago
 Construction work on Naulong dam in Jhal Magsi

Construction work on Naulong dam in Jhal Magsi

6 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Cri ..

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Crimea, Islamic State Supporter D ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.