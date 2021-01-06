UrduPoint.com
Assange's Defense Team To Appeal Bail Denial - WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:38 PM

Assange's Defense Team to Appeal Bail Denial - WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief

The legal team of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is set to appeal the decision to deny bail, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The legal team of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is set to appeal the decision to deny bail, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Wednesday.

"This denial of bail will most likely be appealed, in the High Court, within hours or a few days and we will expect it to be overturned," Hrafnsson told reporters outside the Westminster Magistrates Court.

Assange's fiancee Stella Moris delivered a short statement urging the US Department of Justice to drop the case and the US President to consider a pardon.

