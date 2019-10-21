The extradition case of Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing organization, should be thrown out of court as it is "completely political," Joseph A. Farrell, the organization's ambassador, told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The extradition case of Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing organization, should be thrown out of court as it is "completely political," Joseph A. Farrell, the organization's ambassador, told Sputnik.

Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in a UK prison over breach of bail conditions, attended a hearing at a court in London earlier on Monday. He is wanted in the United States on charges under the Espionage Act.

"This is a completely political case which the bilateral treaty between the UK and US prohibits in terms of extradition on political cases. So it's in contravention of the treaty, it's also in contravention of lawyer/client privilege which has been exposed in that the US was spying directly on Julian in the embassy during his lawyer's meetings, on his medical meetings. All of this makes for getting the case thrown out immediately," Farrell told Sputnik.

Assange was visibly frail at his court appearance. Farrell said he was "maintained on the medical ward and in a single cell."

"He is essentially in solitary confinement. The conditions aren't good. And it was notable today; his voice was significantly less than it has been in the past. But that makes sense if you're looking down at a life sentence," the WikiLeaks ambassador said.

Regarding the supporters, who gathered in front of the court building on the day of the hearing, Farrell said, "The support is always good. But it's more than just Julian on trial. It's journalism on trial."

The journalistic community has been concerned over the US decision to indict Assange under Espionage Act, as it targets the publisher soliciting classified materials rather than a Federal agency employee providing them.