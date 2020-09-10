Assanges Extradition Hearing Postponed Because of COVID-19 Concerns

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assanges extradition hearing in London's Central Criminal Court has been postponed until Monday over concerns that one of the US prosecutors might have been exposed to COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The court is deciding whether to extradite Assange to the United States where he is wanted on espionage charges.