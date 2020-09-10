UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assanges Extradition Hearing Postponed Because Of COVID-19 Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Assanges Extradition Hearing Postponed Because of COVID-19 Concerns

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assanges extradition hearing in London's Central Criminal Court has been postponed until Monday over concerns that one of the US prosecutors might have been exposed to COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assanges extradition hearing in London's Central Criminal Court has been postponed until Monday over concerns that one of the US prosecutors might have been exposed to COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The court is deciding whether to extradite Assange to the United States where he is wanted on espionage charges.

Related Topics

Hearing London United States Criminals Court

Recent Stories

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

25 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

34 minutes ago

Collective efforts stressed to enroll out-of-schoo ..

50 seconds ago

Over 30 COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Tria ..

2 minutes ago

SCO Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt intelligence delegation arrives in Gaza for ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.