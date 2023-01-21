UrduPoint.com

Assange's Father Says Sees Support In Every European Parliament, Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) John Shipton, father of Julian Assange said on Friday that his son's supporters are seeing more and more support worldwide as well as in every European Parliament and expressed confidence that it will help them free Assange.

"We, Julian's supporters, Julian's family , are beginning to prevail, are beginning to see around the world, in every European Parliament, support for Julian Assange," Shipton said via video message at the Washington, DC event.

Shipton added that they also see a lot of support from civil society and unions.

The support comes from across the globe, he added, noting that Assange is supported In the middle East, India and Eurasia .

"Together we have done this and together we will prevail in bringing about Julian's freedom," Shipton stated.

Assange was apprehended in London in 2019 on a US arrest warrant and faces extradition to the United States and a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison if convicted of espionage.

The 51-year-old Australian, wanted by the US government on charges of disclosing classified information and violating the Espionage Act, took refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in June 2012 until his arrest in April 2019, after which his extradition hearings began. 

