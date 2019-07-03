UrduPoint.com
Assange's Father Says Whistleblower Ready To Fight For Release, Press Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:00 PM

The health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in a UK prison, has stabilized, and he is ready to fight for his release and the freedom of press, Assange's father, John Shipton, said on Wednesday, as cited by the AAP news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in a UK prison, has stabilized, and he is ready to fight for his release and the freedom of press, Assange's father, John Shipton, said on Wednesday, as cited by the AAP news agency.

"His health has stabilized and his spirit is extremely strong, and [he is] determined to fight for his freedom and for freedom of the press to inform us of what our governments are doing," Shipton said.

Shipton and many supporters of the renowned whistleblower, an Australian native, gathered at Federation Square in the Australian city of Melbourne to celebrate Assange's 48th birthday on Wednesday. Melbourne is one of 60 cities across the globe that joined the celebrations devoted to the event.

"It's very distressing and one can't think too much about it without becoming overwrought, so it's best to attend to practical matters, to assure that Julian can come home and we can have a cup of coffee together at Fed Square," Shipton said.

In April, all eyes were on Assange's arrest after seven years of him taking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London after jumping bail, which is the reason why he is currently serving time in a UK prison.

The WikiLeaks founder sought refuge at the embassy of the Latin American nation after Sweden leveled rape charges against him in 2010. Assange has denied these allegations, and in 2017 Sweden dropped the case against him. In May, however, shortly after the arrest, Swedish prosecutors announced that they had reopened the rape investigation.

The whistleblower is facing extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges and may be sentenced to 175 years in prison.

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik that the organization would not give up its efforts to free Assange before the hearing on the United States' extradition request happens in February 2020. He also stressed that the WikiLeaks website would go on working against all odds.

