Assange's Fiancee Not Ruling Out Life In Australia After Trial, Asks For Safety Guarantees

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Assange's Fiancee Not Ruling Out Life in Australia After Trial, Asks for Safety Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Stella Moris, the partner of Australian-born WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, told The Sydney Morning Herald that she hopes they could move to Australia if the whistleblower escapes extradition to the United States, and urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to guarantee their family's safety.

"I'd love to go to Australia, I'd love to live in Australia. I'll live wherever he is safe and that's why I want Australia to tell us that he will be safe there. I want to take my children to Australia and I want Julian to show them Australia," she said.

Australia confirmed last year issuing a new passport for Assange, but Moris believes this was not enough.

"What he has asked for and what I have asked for directly to Scott Morrison is for political intervention, for a political intervention because this is a political case," Moris added.

Moris, a lawyer, was a part of Assange's legal team that was fighting his extradition to Sweden, before the latter dropped sexual assault charges. During his stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the whistleblower had fathered two children with her. According to Moris, they are going to wed by Christmas outside the Belmarsh prison, where Assange is being held.

