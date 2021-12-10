- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:27 PM
The fiancee of founder Julian Assange, Stella Moris, announced the intention to challenge the London court's decision to extradite the journalist to the US at the earliest, WikiLeaks said on Friday
"We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment," the fiancee was quoted as saying.