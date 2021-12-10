(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The fiancee of founder Julian Assange, Stella Moris, announced the intention to challenge the London court's decision to extradite the journalist to the US at the earliest, WikiLeaks said on Friday.

"We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment," the fiancee was quoted as saying.