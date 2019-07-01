Health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned in Belmarsh in London, has stabilized, but is still very frail, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik after visiting the convict

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned in Belmarsh in London, has stabilized, but is still very frail, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik after visiting the convict.

"I am happy to say that he is stabilized. For sure he is in a better condition than he was a few weeks ago. As it is known, he was previously brought to the health ward of the Belmarsh prison, and I was pleased to see now that his health has improved somehow. But he is still frail, and he is still suffering," Hrafnsson said in an interview.

However, he also stressed that Assange was now in a life-or-death situation ahead of the US extradition request hearing scheduled to be held in late February 2020.

"You can imagine the anxiety that he is under. A total isolation, not having sufficient information, and he is having his life basically on the line. Because it is a matter of life and death. 175 years in prison in the United States is a matter of life and death," he added.

Hrafnsson visited Assange on June 26.