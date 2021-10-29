UrduPoint.com

Assange's Ill Health Prevents Him From Attending Court Hearing Via Video Link - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Assange's Ill Health Prevents Him From Attending Court Hearing Via Video Link - Lawyer

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The ill health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange prevented him from participating in the UK High Court hearing even via video link, the journalist's lawyer Aitor Martinez told Sputnik.

"Yesterday he was present for several minutes via video link ... and looked very thin, broken, practically lying on the table, unable to sit up straight. He was unable to go on and was taken away. At the second meeting, he failed to even get to the video link. His condition is, no doubt, very bad," Martinez said.

He added that the US representatives called into question the medical reports on Assange's health during the hearing.

"However, they were just criticizing these reports, without any 'scientific evidence,'" Martinez said.

According to the lawyer, the US representatives accused one of the doctors of preparing the report without the presence of Assange, but the court denied this statement, stressing that the doctor had personally examined the defendant.

"Actually, Julian Assange's ill health is not only the issue confirmed by the medical reports that were presented to the court of first instance, but the United Nations rapporteur on torture published reports in the same vein... so the US position contradicts, you could say, the entire medical community, which had access to Julian Assange," Martinez said.

On October 27, the UK High Court began a two-day review of the US government's appeal challenging the January ruling by a UK district court judge against extraditing Assange to the US, citing his health and the risk of suicide in the US prison system.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan United Nations Iraq Doctor Suicide Same United Kingdom United States January October From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

19 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

49 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: Minister of Foreign Affairs o ..

1 hour ago
 AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions rec ..

AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochista ..

Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

3 minutes ago
 Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet ..

Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to ach ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.