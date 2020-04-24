UrduPoint.com
Assange's Lawyers To Ask Court To Postpone Extradition Hearing - Statement

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Assange's Lawyers to Ask Court to Postpone Extradition Hearing - Statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will ask the court next week to postpone the activist's extradition hearing, the statement by the campaign against Assange's extradition to the United States said Friday.

The hearings are expected to resume on May 18, but the lawyers will argue on Monday that they have not had full access to their client.

The lawyers who represent the United States agree that the hearings should be rescheduled, the statement said.

