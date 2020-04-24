The UN's World Food Program (WFP) might face a lack of funding, as its major donor countries have been significantly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently dealing with the economic consequences of the crisis, WFP Senior Regional Communications Officer for the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Abeer Etefa told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will ask the court next week to postpone the activist's extradition hearing, the statement by the campaign against Assange's extradition to the United States said Friday.

The hearings are expected to resume on May 18, but the lawyers will argue on Monday that they have not had full access to their client.

The lawyers who represent the United States agree that the hearings should be rescheduled, the statement said.