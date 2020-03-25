UrduPoint.com
Assange's Lawyers To Ask For Bail On Wednesday As COVID-19 Fears Mount In Prisons

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Assange's Lawyers to Ask for Bail on Wednesday as COVID-19 Fears Mount in Prisons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are set to apply for bail at a London court on Wednesday given risks of the coronavirus spreading through the prison population.

The defense will be in court at 10:00 GMT, the campaign "Don't Extradite Assange" confirmed.

The legal team argues that the whistleblower is in "imminent danger." They say that doctors worry he may die in prison due to chronic lung condition.

Assange is currently in London's high-security Belmarsh prison, awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to the US. The hearings, which began in February, were adjourned until May 18. If extradited to the US, the whistleblower will face up to 175 years in prison.

