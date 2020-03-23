Lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will ask for him to be released on bail amid the coronavirus outbreak, the campaign to free the activist said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

Assange's legal team will submit their petition to the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. His lawyers will argue that Assange is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 in prison.