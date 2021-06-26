UrduPoint.com
Assange's Life Partner Moris Says Couple Plans To Get Married In Jail

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

Stella Moris, the fiancee of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said on Saturday that the couple had started the bureaucratic process to get married in prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Stella Moris, the fiancee of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said on Saturday that the couple had started the bureaucratic process to get married in prison.

"We're looking into getting married in the prison because we've been engaged since 2016," Moris told German news agency DPA.

To get married, Australian national Assange and his fiancee with dual Spanish-Swedish citizenship will need a great lot of paperwork from their respective countries as well as the consent of the prison governor.

"So it's quite a long bureaucratic process, but we have started it," Moris was quoted as saying.

The prison chaplain services told her that no weddings had been performed in Belmarsh in the past 12 years that they've been there, according to the report.

Assange and Moris have two sons together. They started dating in 2016, when the whistleblower was hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from extradition to the United States to potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In April 2019, Ecuador revoked his asylum, and Assange was jailed in Belmarsh for breaching his bail.

The United States wants the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges, punishable by up to 175 years in prison. They believe Assange conspired with a US intelligence officer to hack a government computer and leak thousands of classified diplomatic cables and documents, which exposed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

