UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange's Mother Calls UK Court's Ruling Against Extradition To US 'Best News'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Assange's Mother Calls UK Court's Ruling Against Extradition to US 'Best News'

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Julian Assange's mother Christine said Monday's decision by a UK court to block her son's extradition to the United States was "the best news."

"Thank you #TeamAssange... Its not over till hes safely home & all charges dropped, but today was the best news.. Its been 10 long traumatic years. I hope I will hold my son again soon...like I did here in 2010," she tweeted.

Fidel Narvaez, a former Ecuadorean consul who knew Assange from his time as a refugee at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, told the media outside the court that the ruling was a "victory of all the people who never gave up."

"The British judicial system wanted to save the face today, for those who were inside listening to the judge it was like listening to the prosecutors' statements to begin with.

If it is not for the very, very fragile health condition of Julian Assange he will be already extradited," he said.

He noted that the UK judicial system had upheld the political arguments provided by the US, meaning that freedom of expression was still under attack.

"The judge had to recognize... the oppressive conditions of the US prison system and their special administrative measure for espionage cases and the risk of Julian going for suicide if he is extradited, that was the only things that stopped that," he added.

The WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower is wanted in the US on espionage charges after his website leaked thousands of secret US cables on Iraqi and Afghan wars. The court denied a US request to extradite him over concerns for the 49-year-old's mental health.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Suicide London United Kingdom United States Media All From Refugee Best Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

21 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

36 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

47 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.