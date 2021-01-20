UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange's Mother Disappointed That Trump Failed To Pardon Her Son

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Assange's Mother Disappointed That Trump Failed to Pardon Her Son

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Julian Assange's mother voiced on Wednesday her disappointment at US President Donald Trump not pardoning the WikiLeaks founder before leaving the White House but said she was not surprised.

"I'm not shocked... Just disappointed that my private prediction was right Courage is not always contagious Many thanks to everyone who supported #PardonAssange", Christine Assange wrote on Twitter after Trump pardoned 71 individuals and commuted the sentences of another 70 people on his last day in office.

Among those pardoned by the outgoing president were his former adviser Steve Bannon, former Detroit mayor Kwane Kilpatrick and rapper Lil Wayne.

Assange is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The whistleblower is awaiting in a UK maximum security prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by the US prosecutors at the UK Court of Appeals against a district judge's decision not to extradite him to the United States over fears that he could commit suicide.

Assange faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security US prison if convicted in the US.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter White House Iraq Trump Suicide Detroit United Kingdom United States Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

21 minutes ago

Politicians, tribesmen hail PM's announcement abou ..

3 minutes ago

5 dams ready for construction

3 minutes ago

LHC bar demands to appoint Justice Abdul Aziz at P ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to highlight rich Kashmir heritage throug ..

6 minutes ago

Australian HC calls on Interior Minister Sheikh Ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.