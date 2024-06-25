Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The mother of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said Tuesday his "ordeal is finally coming to an end", in a statement to Australian media following news of a plea deal for his release.

US legal documents showed the Australian citizen had struck an agreement to secure his freedom by pleading guilty to a single count of revealing national defence information.

Assange was scheduled to appear in court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific.

"I am grateful that my son's ordeal is finally coming to an end. This shows the importance and power of quiet diplomacy," Christine Assange said in a statement carried by public broadcaster ABC and other media.

"Many have used my son's situation to push their own agendas, so I am grateful to those unseen, hard-working people who put Julian's welfare first," she said.

"The past 14 years has obviously taken a toll on me as a mother, so I wish to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy."