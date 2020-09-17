UrduPoint.com
Assange's Partner Says Wikileaks' Founder Being X-Rayed Every Morning In Belmarsh Prison

Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Stella Moris, the partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, said that her fiance was x-rayed every day in inhumane conditions in London's maximum-security Belmarsh prison.

"Each day Julian is woken at 5am, handcuffed, put in holding cells, stripped naked and x-rayed. He's transported 1.5h each way in what feels like a vertical coffin in a claustrophobic van. He's in a glass box at the back of court from where he can't consult his lawyers properly," Moris wrote on Twitter.

In April, the woman appealed to the court to release Assange on bail for health reasons, saying that the couple had two children while he was living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London from 2012-2019. According to the UK media reports, Moris has been engaged to the founder of WikiLeaks since 2017 and is raising their two sons � two-year-old Gabriel and one-year-old Max.

Assange was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible extradition to the United States.

The whistleblower is indicted by the US Department of Justice on 18 charges, mostly regarding violations under the Espionage Act, and is facing extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison.

