UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange's Public Support Growing Ahead Of Extradition Ruling - UK Socialist Equality Party

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Assange's Public Support Growing Ahead of Extradition Ruling - UK Socialist Equality Party

Public support for Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website, is growing, as proven by a large number of sympathizers who have arrived at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his extradition hearing today, UK Socialist Equality Party National Secretary Chris Marsden told Sputnik on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Public support for Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website, is growing, as proven by a large number of sympathizers who have arrived at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his extradition hearing today, UK Socialist Equality Party National Secretary Chris Marsden told Sputnik on Monday.

"I think that the support for Julian Assange is growing. There was a whole period in which there was free reign to slander him. All the media were jumping in on it, and now we have a situation where the issues are being posed so starkly that if Assange is done on espionage charges for the basic journalistic practices that he carried out then this will have a chilling effect on free speech, and on freedom of the press," Marsden said before the start of the hearing.

According to him, even those who previously demonstrated hostility toward Assange have now formally opposed the campaign against him.

"And that means that the public that were denied that real genuine understanding of the issues at stake are becoming informed. Thanks largely to the people here who have been campaigning consistently for him for the past seven or eight years," the politician added.

Earlier on Monday, Assange arrived for his extradition hearing in London. The hearing is set to determine the agenda of the future hearings for the WikiLeaks founder's potential extradition to the United States.

Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in London's Belmarsh prison over violating his bail conditions. In the United States, he is facing espionage charges over his work with WikiLeaks, which published a large number of leaked classified documents.

Related Topics

Hearing London United Kingdom United States Media All Court

Recent Stories

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

7 minutes ago

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

15 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai encapsulates desire for optimism i ..

21 minutes ago

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

10 minutes ago

Powerful Russia tycoon quizzed by Spain's top crim ..

10 minutes ago

Keeper Mohammad Rizwan to replace Sarfraz Ahmad in ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.