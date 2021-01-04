(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Julian Assange's legal team appreciates Mexico's offer of political asylum but cannot look into this option, pending a final ruling in his case, the journalist's lawyer told Sputnik on Monday.

The Mexican president said earlier in the day he would offer asylum to the WikiLeaks founder, after a UK court blocked the US bid to have him extradited over concerns for his mental health.

"It is obviously good news because it shows that the international community has come to Julian Assange's defense as a journalist because his case is an attack on freedom of speech at an international level," Aitor Martinez said.

He argued there would be time for "analyzing where Julian Assange will live, under which jurisdiction and status" after the 49-year-old Australian was freed from London's Belmarsh Prison.

"It is not final yet and he cannot leave the British jurisdiction," Assange's lawyer in Spain added.

The US Department of Justice said it was "extremely disappointed" by the ruling and would appeal, seeing that the court had backed every point of law raised by the US. Assange's defense plans to seek bail at a hearing on Wednesday.