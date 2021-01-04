UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange's Team Grateful For Mexico's Asylum Offer - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Assange's Team Grateful for Mexico's Asylum Offer - Lawyer

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Julian Assange's legal team appreciates Mexico's offer of political asylum but cannot look into this option, pending a final ruling in his case, the journalist's lawyer told Sputnik on Monday.

The Mexican president said earlier in the day he would offer asylum to the WikiLeaks founder, after a UK court blocked the US bid to have him extradited over concerns for his mental health.

"It is obviously good news because it shows that the international community has come to Julian Assange's defense as a journalist because his case is an attack on freedom of speech at an international level," Aitor Martinez said.

He argued there would be time for "analyzing where Julian Assange will live, under which jurisdiction and status" after the 49-year-old Australian was freed from London's Belmarsh Prison.

"It is not final yet and he cannot leave the British jurisdiction," Assange's lawyer in Spain added.

The US Department of Justice said it was "extremely disappointed" by the ruling and would appeal, seeing that the court had backed every point of law raised by the US. Assange's defense plans to seek bail at a hearing on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack London Spain United Kingdom Mexico From Court

Recent Stories

45 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

45 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

Minor girl crushed to death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.