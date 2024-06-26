Open Menu

Assange's Wife Says He Needs Time To 'recuperate' After Release

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Assange's wife says he needs time to 'recuperate' after release

Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Wikileaks founder Julian Assange needs privacy and time to recover after more than five years in a high-security London prison, his wife Stella said after his return to Australia Wednesday.

Assange wanted to attend a news conference soon after his arrival in the Australian capital but "you have to understand, he needs time, he needs to recuperate, and this is a process," she told reporters, apparently close to tears.

"I ask you please to give us space, to give us privacy, to find our place, to let our family be a family before he can speak again at a time of his choosing."

Assange landed on a chilly Canberra evening in a private jet hours after being freed by a court in the US Pacific territory of Northern Mariana Islands.

He admitted to one count of revealing US defence secrets in exchange for being sentenced by the US judge to time already served in London's Belmarsh prison -- five years and two months.

The agreement allowed him to walk free and return home to Australia.

"He just arrived in Australia after being in a high-security prison for over five years and a long 72-hour flight, or something like that -- it's premature," Stella Assange said.

"Julian has to recover, that's the priority, and the fact is that Julian will always defend human rights, will always defend victims, and that is just part of who he is," she said.

Assange's lawyer Jen Robinson said he had spoken to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when his plane touched down and "told the prime minister that he had saved his life".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Exchange Wife Canberra London Family Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

3 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

3 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

3 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

5 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

5 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

20 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

20 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

20 hours ago

More Stories From World