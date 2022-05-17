(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Representations will be filed to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, his wife Stella Assange said on Tuesday.

"We are about to file the representations to Home Secretary @pritipatel asking her to block the US extradition of Julian," Stella Assange tweeted.