Assasination Attempt On Mariupol Mayor Results In No Injuries, Casualties

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) An assasination attempt on Mariupol Mayor Konstantin Ivashchenko has taken place at the entrance to the city zoo, with the territory cordoned off by the law enforcement forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The local sources said that earlier in the day, while the mayor's car was proceeding near the zoo, the detonation of an explosive device was heard, adding that nobody was injured or killed.

An explosive ordnance disposal team of the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) internal ministry is operating at the accident scene.

The DPR's law enforcement forces are identifying the persons involved in the detonation of the explosive device near the zoo, the republic's internal ministry said.

"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the explosion, ... identifying individuals involved in the detonation of the explosive device in the central part of Mariupol," the ministry's public relations center said on its official Telegram channel.

It has been established that the explosive device was improvised and contained submunitions, it added.

