UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assassinated Haitian President Was Found With 12 Bullet Wounds - Local Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Assassinated Haitian President Was Found With 12 Bullet Wounds - Local Official

Haitian President Jovenel Moise sustained twelve wounds to his body during the fatal shooting in Port-au-Prince's Petion-Ville suburb, local assistant justice of the peace Carl Henry Destin told Le Nouvelliste newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian President Jovenel Moise sustained twelve wounds to his body during the fatal shooting in Port-au-Prince's Petion-Ville suburb, local assistant justice of the peace Carl Henry Destin told Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

"We found twelve holes on the body of the president," the official said on Wednesday, adding that Moise was found lying on his back with his left eye "gouged out."

He specified that wounds were found on Moise's forehead, two in his chest, three at the hip, and one in the abdomen.

The wounds are believed to have been inflicted by a "large caliber weapon and with 9-millimeter projectiles," Destin said.

The Juno7 news agency, in turn, reported that none of the president's guards who were with him in the residence during the attack were injured.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was shot dead by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence early on Wednesday. His wife, Martine Moise, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Late on Wednesday, the national police said that four suspects had been killed and two others were detained during a manhunt following the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Wife Port-au-Prince 2017 From Weapon

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister appreciates DG Khan DPO for making ..

2 minutes ago

Africa Marks Worst COVID Week Surpassing 2nd Wave ..

2 minutes ago

Troika Nations Welcome Progress in South Sudan But ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews situation of malnutrition in distr ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Basharat to head Governor's committee on Aab- ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.