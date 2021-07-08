Assassinated Haitian President Was Found With 12 Bullet Wounds - Local Official

Haitian President Jovenel Moise sustained twelve wounds to his body during the fatal shooting in Port-au-Prince's Petion-Ville suburb, local assistant justice of the peace Carl Henry Destin told Le Nouvelliste newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian President Jovenel Moise sustained twelve wounds to his body during the fatal shooting in Port-au-Prince's Petion-Ville suburb, local assistant justice of the peace Carl Henry Destin told Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

"We found twelve holes on the body of the president," the official said on Wednesday, adding that Moise was found lying on his back with his left eye "gouged out."

He specified that wounds were found on Moise's forehead, two in his chest, three at the hip, and one in the abdomen.

The wounds are believed to have been inflicted by a "large caliber weapon and with 9-millimeter projectiles," Destin said.

The Juno7 news agency, in turn, reported that none of the president's guards who were with him in the residence during the attack were injured.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was shot dead by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence early on Wednesday. His wife, Martine Moise, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Late on Wednesday, the national police said that four suspects had been killed and two others were detained during a manhunt following the attack.