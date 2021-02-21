UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assassination Attempt Case Of Libyan GNA Minister Transferred To Prosecutor's Office

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Assassination Attempt Case of Libyan GNA Minister Transferred to Prosecutor's Office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The case of Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, is transferred to the Prosecutor General's Office, the GNA Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a source in the minister's guard told Sputnik that Bashagha was unharmed after his convoy got attacked west of Tripoli.

Three gunmen targeted the minister, and his guard killed one attacker and detained two others.

"An attempt was made to assassinate the Minister of Internal Affairs in the Government of National Accord Fathi Bashagha ... Judicial officials have taken all necessary steps to refer the case to the attorney general to initiate a judicial investigation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, one guard member got injured after the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Interior Ministry Interior Minister Tripoli Libya Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

51 minutes ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

1 hour ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.