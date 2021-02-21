CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The case of Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, is transferred to the Prosecutor General's Office, the GNA Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a source in the minister's guard told Sputnik that Bashagha was unharmed after his convoy got attacked west of Tripoli.

Three gunmen targeted the minister, and his guard killed one attacker and detained two others.

"An attempt was made to assassinate the Minister of Internal Affairs in the Government of National Accord Fathi Bashagha ... Judicial officials have taken all necessary steps to refer the case to the attorney general to initiate a judicial investigation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, one guard member got injured after the attack.