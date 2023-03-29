UrduPoint.com

Assassination Attempt On Azerbaijani Lawmaker Committed In Baku - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Lawmaker Committed in Baku - Interior Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Member of the Azerbaijani parliament Fazil Mustafa was injured in Baku as a result of an assassination attempt, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

"The lawmaker received gunshot wounds from an unknown person or persons near his house.

The lawmaker was hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the leg and shoulder. An operational-investigative group was created in connection with the incident. The investigation continues," the ministry said.

Later in the day, the parliament noted that a criminal case had been initiated in connection with the assassination attempt on Mustafa. His state of health is assessed as stable, the parliament added.

Related Topics

Injured Parliament Baku Criminals From

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

3 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.