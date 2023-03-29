Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Lawmaker Committed in Baku - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Member of the Azerbaijani parliament Fazil Mustafa was injured in Baku as a result of an assassination attempt, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

"The lawmaker received gunshot wounds from an unknown person or persons near his house.

The lawmaker was hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the leg and shoulder. An operational-investigative group was created in connection with the incident. The investigation continues," the ministry said.

Later in the day, the parliament noted that a criminal case had been initiated in connection with the assassination attempt on Mustafa. His state of health is assessed as stable, the parliament added.