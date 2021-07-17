Assassins of Prominent Iraqi Security Expert Arrested

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Iraqi security forces have arrested the murderers of prominent security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi, who was shot dead in July 2020, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Friday.

The 47-year-old was killed outside his home in Baghdad's east. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

"We promised to capture Husham Alhashimi's killers. We fulfilled that promise.

We have arrested hundreds of criminals - murderers of innocent Iraqis... We don't care about media spin: we carry out our duties in the service of our people and in pursuit of justice," Al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

Hashimi used to consult the Iraqi government on matters related to counterterrorism, particularly with regard to the Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia). The expert was also a member of the Iraq Advisory Council non-governmental organization, established in 2019 to bring together pro-democracy Iraqi experts and politicians.