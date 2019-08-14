Assault on Reporter by Hong Kong Protesters Unacceptable - Rights Group

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The assault by Hong Kong protesters on Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is unacceptable, Program Director of Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Carlos Martinez de la Serna said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The assault by protesters on Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is unacceptable," Martinez de la Serna stated. "Journalists from all outlets must be allowed to cover the demonstrations in Hong Kong without having to fear for their safety."

Fu Gaohao is a reporter for Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times.

Protesters at the Hong Kong airport surrounded Gaohao, tied him up to a luggage trolley with zip ties and then beat him up, according to the livestream of the incident posted on Facebook.

Fu allegedly refused to show his press pass and said that he was a tourist when asked if he is a member of the media, according to local media, citing an interview with one of the attackers. Protesters have allegedly suspected that Fu was a Chinese police officer.