UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assault-Related Deaths In EU Decrease To 0.06% Over 14 Years - Statistics

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Assault-Related Deaths in EU Decrease to 0.06% Over 14 Years - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Assault-related deaths fell from 1.3 per 100,000 EU inhabitants when records began in 2002 to 0.6 in 2016, the latest available year, figures published by Eurostat on Wednesday showed.

"From the 5.1 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2016, 3,300 (0.

06%) were due to assault. The majority of victims were men," the EU statistics agency said in a press release.

Deaths related to homicide and injuries inflicted with the intent to harm or kill were the highest in the three Baltic nations and the lowest in the Western and Central Europe, with the United Kingdom reporting the lowest rate.

Related Topics

Europe European Union United Kingdom 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

3 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

3 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.