Assault-Related Deaths in EU Decrease to 0.06% Over 14 Years - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Assault-related deaths fell from 1.3 per 100,000 EU inhabitants when records began in 2002 to 0.6 in 2016, the latest available year, figures published by Eurostat on Wednesday showed.

"From the 5.1 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2016, 3,300 (0.

06%) were due to assault. The majority of victims were men," the EU statistics agency said in a press release.

Deaths related to homicide and injuries inflicted with the intent to harm or kill were the highest in the three Baltic nations and the lowest in the Western and Central Europe, with the United Kingdom reporting the lowest rate.