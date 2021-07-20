UrduPoint.com
Assaults On Air Travel Security Officers Up 6 Times During Pandemic - TSA Officials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:54 PM

Assaults on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials rose six times per capita during the coronavirus pandemic, usually because of complaints about the enforcement of regulations to wear masks during flights, TSA agency officials told Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Assaults on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials rose six times per capita during the coronavirus pandemic, usually because of complaints about the enforcement of regulations to wear masks during flights, TSA agency officials told Congress on Tuesday.

"TSA has unfortunately seen an increase in unruly passengers at TSA checkpoints across the country and onboard aircraft," TSA Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations Darby LaJoye and agency Executive Assistant Administrator for Law Enforcement Michael Ondocin said in prepared testimony.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been over 70 physical assaults on TSA officers and 3,600 in-flight disturbances," LaJoye and Ondocin told the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, there were 1,230 in-flight disturbances, or two incidents per one million passengers screened, but as of early July 2021, there have been 2,838 in-flight incidents so far this year, or 12 incidents per one million passengers screened, the TSA officials said.

"This shows a dramatic increase in the number of incidents onboard aircraft, which occur for a variety of reasons, many of which are mask-related, frequently leading to agitated passengers who at times have become violent towards fellow passengers and the flight crew," LaJoye and Ondocin said.

Also, TSA continues to detect firearms on passengers and in carry-on bags at checkpoints at a higher rate, the officials warned.

"[A]s of early July, TSA detected 2,807 firearms in 2021, 85-percent of which were loaded," the officials said.

In 2020, TSA officers discovered a total of 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints, which was approximately ten firearms per million passengers screened, the officials added.

