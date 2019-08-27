UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assembly Of European Mars Rover For 2020 Mission Completed, Tests Start Soon - ESA

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Assembly of European Mars Rover for 2020 Mission Completed, Tests Start Soon - ESA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The European Mars rover, which will be delivered to the Red Planet by the Russian lander Kazachok during the ExoMars-2020 mission, has been fully assembled and will start tests soon, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Tuesday.

"The Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover has completed its construction activities in the UK and will now depart to France for testing under the conditions of the Red Planet's environment," ESA said.

The rover's "eyes" ” high-resolution cameras that will conduct panoramic shooting of the Martian surface ” were the last device installed on the rover, the ESA noted.

Tests in France will continue for four months.

During this time, the rover will be tested at temperatures of minus 120 degrees Celsius outside and minus 60 degrees inside the device. In addition, all systems should function normally in a carbon-rich atmosphere and at a pressure of about one percent of the Earth's.

The ExoMars-2020 mission will include the launch of the European Mars rover and the Russian lander Kazachok, the final assembly which is being conducted by Lavochkin NPO. Kazachok will be equipped with 11 Russian and two European scientific instruments. The Mars rover will have seven European and two Russian scientific devices on board.

The mission is expected to be launched on July 25, 2020, and to reach Mars in March 2021.

Related Topics

Assembly UK Russia France Lander March July 2020 All NPO

Recent Stories

Minister reviews activities of anti-dengue campaig ..

5 minutes ago

General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of Chinese Centr ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab approves uplift schemes in PDWP forum

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to approach every forum till resolution o ..

5 minutes ago

Amir Khan meets DG ISPR, visits LoC

5 minutes ago

Lebanon 'forcibly deported' nearly 2,500 Syrian re ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.