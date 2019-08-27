Assembly of European Mars Rover for 2020 Mission Completed, Tests Start Soon - ESA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The European Mars rover, which will be delivered to the Red Planet by the Russian lander Kazachok during the ExoMars-2020 mission, has been fully assembled and will start tests soon, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Tuesday.

"The Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover has completed its construction activities in the UK and will now depart to France for testing under the conditions of the Red Planet's environment," ESA said.

The rover's "eyes" ” high-resolution cameras that will conduct panoramic shooting of the Martian surface ” were the last device installed on the rover, the ESA noted.

Tests in France will continue for four months.

During this time, the rover will be tested at temperatures of minus 120 degrees Celsius outside and minus 60 degrees inside the device. In addition, all systems should function normally in a carbon-rich atmosphere and at a pressure of about one percent of the Earth's.

The ExoMars-2020 mission will include the launch of the European Mars rover and the Russian lander Kazachok, the final assembly which is being conducted by Lavochkin NPO. Kazachok will be equipped with 11 Russian and two European scientific instruments. The Mars rover will have seven European and two Russian scientific devices on board.

The mission is expected to be launched on July 25, 2020, and to reach Mars in March 2021.