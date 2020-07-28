UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assembly Of International Nuclear Fusion Reactor ITER To Begin In France

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:10 AM

Assembly of International Nuclear Fusion Reactor ITER to Begin in France

PARIS/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) One of the key events in the construction of the first ever International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) will take place on Tuesday in the commune of Saint-Paul-les-Durance in France, where the assembly of the reactor will begin, the ITER project's press service said.

The ITER demonstration reactor is being built next to the Cadarache research center in southern France jointly by the European Union, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

This will be the first large-scale attempt to demonstrate the feasibility of using thermonuclear reactions to generate energy on an industrial scale.

Should the ITER project be successful, mankind will be able to count on the possession of an almost inexhaustible source of energy. The launch of the reactor and the production of the first plasma on it are expected to take place in 2025.

A total of 35 countries take part in the ITER project. United Europe, as the host country of the ITER reactor, contributes 45 percent of the cost of the installation construction, while the other countries, including Russia, 9 percent each.

Related Topics

Assembly India Russia Europe China France European Union Japan South Korea United States (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

5 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

6 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

6 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

6 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

6 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.