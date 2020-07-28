Assembly of International Nuclear Fusion Reactor ITER to Begin in France

PARIS/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) One of the key events in the construction of the first ever International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) will take place on Tuesday in the commune of Saint-Paul-les-Durance in France, where the assembly of the reactor will begin, the ITER project's press service said.

The ITER demonstration reactor is being built next to the Cadarache research center in southern France jointly by the European Union, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

This will be the first large-scale attempt to demonstrate the feasibility of using thermonuclear reactions to generate energy on an industrial scale.

Should the ITER project be successful, mankind will be able to count on the possession of an almost inexhaustible source of energy. The launch of the reactor and the production of the first plasma on it are expected to take place in 2025.

A total of 35 countries take part in the ITER project. United Europe, as the host country of the ITER reactor, contributes 45 percent of the cost of the installation construction, while the other countries, including Russia, 9 percent each.