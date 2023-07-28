Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Assessment of Russia Drastically Changes in Japan's Defense White Paper - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The assessments and characteristics of Russia have drastically changed in Japan's 2023 Defense White Paper ” the Defense Ministry's annual report ” a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesperson said Friday in response to a question from Sputnik.

"It was said the last year's White Paper that trends in Russia were a matter of concern and scrutiny.

In this year's paper, taking into account the three strategic documents adopted last December, it is said that 'Russia's strategic coordination with China is of great concern from a security perspective.' In this part, the assessment has changed drastically," the spokesperson said.

The inclusion of information on the Vostok-22 military exercise is also new in this year's paper, the spokesperson added.

