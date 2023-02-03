UrduPoint.com

Assets Seized From Ukraine Tycoons In Crimea To Pay For Russian Military Effort - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Assets Seized From Ukraine Tycoons in Crimea to Pay for Russian Military Effort - Official

The Crimean parliament approved on Friday the confiscation of assets belonging to Ukrainian oligarchs and will use the proceeds to equip Russian troops, the regional governor said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Crimean parliament approved on Friday the confiscation of assets belonging to Ukrainian oligarchs and will use the proceeds to equip Russian troops, the regional governor said.

"The money earned from sales of property belonging to Ukrainian businessmen will be used to equip personnel fighting in the special military operation (in Ukraine)," Sergei Aksyonov said on social media.

Vladimir Konstantinov, the speaker of the Crimean parliament, said that some 500 assets had been nationalized. These include plots of land and boarding houses belonging to companies of Ukrainian billionaire tycoons Ihor Kolomoyskyi and Rinat Akhmetov, as well as a cinema in Yalta owned by ex-Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Russia Parliament Social Media Yalta Money From

Recent Stories

Family of slain Lebanon activist urges UN probe in ..

Family of slain Lebanon activist urges UN probe into port blast

1 minute ago
 Important That US, China Lower Tensions After Inci ..

Important That US, China Lower Tensions After Incident With Chinese Balloon - UN

12 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends local governments till announ ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Introducing Price Cap for Russian Oil Products ..

EU Introducing Price Cap for Russian Oil Products Together With G7 - Von Der Ley ..

20 minutes ago
 CDA's anti-encroachment operation in full swing

CDA's anti-encroachment operation in full swing

20 minutes ago
 Arrangements being finalized to mark Kashmir Solid ..

Arrangements being finalized to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Hyderabad

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.