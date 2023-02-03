Assets Seized From Ukraine Tycoons in Crimea to Pay for Russian Military Effort - Official

The Crimean parliament approved on Friday the confiscation of assets belonging to Ukrainian oligarchs and will use the proceeds to equip Russian troops, the regional governor said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Crimean parliament approved on Friday the confiscation of assets belonging to Ukrainian oligarchs and will use the proceeds to equip Russian troops, the regional governor said.

"The money earned from sales of property belonging to Ukrainian businessmen will be used to equip personnel fighting in the special military operation (in Ukraine)," Sergei Aksyonov said on social media.

Vladimir Konstantinov, the speaker of the Crimean parliament, said that some 500 assets had been nationalized. These include plots of land and boarding houses belonging to companies of Ukrainian billionaire tycoons Ihor Kolomoyskyi and Rinat Akhmetov, as well as a cinema in Yalta owned by ex-Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.