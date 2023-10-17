Open Menu

Assistant Minister Of Transport And Logistics Receives Singaporean Manpower Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics receives Singaporean Manpower Minister

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Ahmed Al-Hassan, on Monday received the Singapore Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry in Singapore, Dr.

Tan See Leng, upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Al-Hassan welcomed the accompanying Singaporean delegation participating in the work of the third session of the Saudi-Singaporean Committee, which begins on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The committee aims to enrich economic relations and discuss ways to develop trade exchange between the two countries and other topics of interest.

Related Topics

Exchange Riyadh Singapore Industry Airport

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

1 minute ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

46 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

14 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

14 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

14 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

14 hours ago

More Stories From World