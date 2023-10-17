Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics receives Singaporean Manpower Minister

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Ahmed Al-Hassan, on Monday received the Singapore Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry in Singapore, Dr.

Tan See Leng, upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Al-Hassan welcomed the accompanying Singaporean delegation participating in the work of the third session of the Saudi-Singaporean Committee, which begins on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The committee aims to enrich economic relations and discuss ways to develop trade exchange between the two countries and other topics of interest.