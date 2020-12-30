UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assistant Of Russian Ex-Schema Monk Imprisoned For 5 Days For Disobeying Police - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Assistant of Russian Ex-Schema Monk Imprisoned for 5 Days for Disobeying Police - Source

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Leninsky District Court of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has sentenced Vsevolod Moguchev, an assistant to coronavirus-denying former schema monk Sergiy, to five days' imprisonment for disobeying police order, a court source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the court received material on an administrative offense initiated against Moguchev under Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation ” disobeying a lawful order or request of a police officer. The review of the merits of the case did not take place immediately, since the ambulance team took Moguchev to the hospital for medical assistance.

"The case has been reviewed. Five days have been ordered," the source said.

The former schema monk Sergiy (Nikolay Romanov) was detained on Tuesday night at the Sredneuralsk women's monastery located outside Yekaterinburg and he was taken to Moscow.

The Basmanny Court in Moscow arrested him for two months on charges under articles of inciting suicide in his sermons, violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion and arbitrariness.

Romanov, who founded the Sredneuralsk women's monastery a couple of years ago, became the focus of attention after he continuously incited people to take to the streets and protest against what he described as "ungodly self-isolation" and "Satan's electronic camp," referring to the coronavirus-related quarantine. He also denounced Russian top clerics as "heretics" and allegedly urged believers in his sermons to "die for Russia."

In July, Sergiy was fined around 100,000 rubles ($1,350) in administrative charges over the dissemination of false information and incitement of unrest. On October 6, a criminal case was launched into the suspected torture of children on the monastery's territory and professional negligence by oversight authorities.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Suicide Yekaterinburg July October Criminals Women Top Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

31 seconds ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

5 minutes ago

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilia ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

16 minutes ago

Indian forced raided civil society, destroyed 657 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.