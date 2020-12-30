Assistant of Russian Ex-Schema Monk Imprisoned for 5 Days for Disobeying Police - Source

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Leninsky District Court of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has sentenced Vsevolod Moguchev, an assistant to coronavirus-denying former schema monk Sergiy, to five days' imprisonment for disobeying police order, a court source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the court received material on an administrative offense initiated against Moguchev under Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation ” disobeying a lawful order or request of a police officer. The review of the merits of the case did not take place immediately, since the ambulance team took Moguchev to the hospital for medical assistance.

"The case has been reviewed. Five days have been ordered," the source said.

The former schema monk Sergiy (Nikolay Romanov) was detained on Tuesday night at the Sredneuralsk women's monastery located outside Yekaterinburg and he was taken to Moscow.

The Basmanny Court in Moscow arrested him for two months on charges under articles of inciting suicide in his sermons, violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion and arbitrariness.

Romanov, who founded the Sredneuralsk women's monastery a couple of years ago, became the focus of attention after he continuously incited people to take to the streets and protest against what he described as "ungodly self-isolation" and "Satan's electronic camp," referring to the coronavirus-related quarantine. He also denounced Russian top clerics as "heretics" and allegedly urged believers in his sermons to "die for Russia."

In July, Sergiy was fined around 100,000 rubles ($1,350) in administrative charges over the dissemination of false information and incitement of unrest. On October 6, a criminal case was launched into the suspected torture of children on the monastery's territory and professional negligence by oversight authorities.