Assistant Secretary Julieta Valls Noyes Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to the Protection and Efficient Resettlement of Eligible Afghan Refugees to the United States

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes visited Pakistan December 4-6 to reaffirm the United States' steadfast commitment to the protection and safe, efficient resettlement and relocation of eligible Afghan refugees to the United States

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes visited Pakistan December 4-6 to reaffirm the United States' steadfast commitment to the protection and safe, efficient resettlement and relocation of eligible Afghan refugees to the United States.

In meetings with senior Pakistani government officials, Assistant Secretary Noyes discussed how both countries can work together to accelerate the processing of Afghan nationals eligible for relocation or resettlement in the United States, expressed the U.S. desire to continue working with the Government of Pakistan as we process individuals in U.S. resettlement pathways, and encouraged upholding international humanitarian principles, including non-refoulement, and protecting vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Noyes appreciated the opportunity to meet international partners, including UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross and like-minded diplomatic partners to thank them for their intensive efforts to support and protect Afghan refugees.

The Assistant Secretary also met and heard directly from Afghan refugees on the concerns most important to them.

The United States has worked tirelessly to ensure the protection of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, including those in U.S. resettlement pathways. We continue to actively explore all possible options to accelerate our refugee and immigrant visa processing in Pakistan.