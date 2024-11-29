Open Menu

Assisted Dying Campaigners, Opponents Rally At UK Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Supporters and opponents of Britain's assisted dying bill descended on the UK's Westminster parliament Friday as lawmakers prepared to vote on the issue.

Around 100 demonstrators wearing pink T-shirts and hats held placards reading "Give me choice over my death", "My life my death my choice" and "Dying people need choice".

A smaller number brandished their own placards with slogans such as "Don't ask doctors to be killers", and "Sort out care first".

"My brother has motor neurone disease. He is going to die an awful death and he wants to have the choice to die at a time of his choosing and when it is not so distressing to all those around him," London psychiatrist Graeme Lamb, 61, told AFP.

"The alternative is people are forced to take their own lives earlier," he said.

Tighe Twomey, 62, a retired teacher from Cork city in Ireland said it was about autonomy for those faced dying in pain.

"I think people should have a choice to decide if their lives are unbearable, to end their lives with dignity on their terms," he said.

Opponents of the proposed legislation stood silently in a row near the gates to the parliament.

Jude, a 37-year-old digital marketing worker said she worried about the sick and elderly succumbing to pressure to end their lives.

"My mum is disabled and she already feels she is a burden," she said.

"I think there would be a lot of people who would feel that their family think they are a burden and that their life is in the way of other people," she added.

