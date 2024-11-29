Assisted Dying Campaigners, Opponents Rally At UK Parliament
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Supporters and opponents of Britain's assisted dying bill descended on the UK's Westminster parliament Friday as lawmakers prepared to vote on the issue.
Around 100 demonstrators wearing pink T-shirts and hats held placards reading "Give me choice over my death", "My life my death my choice" and "Dying people need choice".
A smaller number brandished their own placards with slogans such as "Don't ask doctors to be killers", and "Sort out care first".
"My brother has motor neurone disease. He is going to die an awful death and he wants to have the choice to die at a time of his choosing and when it is not so distressing to all those around him," London psychiatrist Graeme Lamb, 61, told AFP.
"The alternative is people are forced to take their own lives earlier," he said.
Tighe Twomey, 62, a retired teacher from Cork city in Ireland said it was about autonomy for those faced dying in pain.
"I think people should have a choice to decide if their lives are unbearable, to end their lives with dignity on their terms," he said.
Opponents of the proposed legislation stood silently in a row near the gates to the parliament.
Jude, a 37-year-old digital marketing worker said she worried about the sick and elderly succumbing to pressure to end their lives.
"My mum is disabled and she already feels she is a burden," she said.
"I think there would be a lot of people who would feel that their family think they are a burden and that their life is in the way of other people," she added.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From World
-
Macron offers first glimpse of post-fire Notre Dame21 minutes ago
-
Russia fires over 100 drones at Ukraine, one dead, Kyiv says21 minutes ago
-
China says German foreign minister to visit next week31 minutes ago
-
US landmine offer to Ukraine throws treaty into 'crisis': campaign group31 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election51 minutes ago
-
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters51 minutes ago
-
British MPs debate contentious assisted dying law51 minutes ago
-
Floods kill 8, tens of thousands evacuate in Malaysia, Thailand51 minutes ago
-
WTO chief reappointed as Trump threat looms51 minutes ago
-
Japan government approves $92 bn extra budget2 hours ago
-
Antonio Costa: Portuguese dealmaker enters EU lion's den2 hours ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election2 hours ago