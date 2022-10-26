UrduPoint.com

Associate Of Russian TV Personality Sobchak Committed To Custody Until End Of Year

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Associate of Russian TV Personality Sobchak Committed to Custody Until End of Year

Kirill Sukhanov, commercial director of Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, was committed to custody on Wednesday pending trial in an extortion case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Kirill Sukhanov, commercial director of Russian tv personality Ksenia Sobchak, was committed to custody on Wednesday pending trial in an extortion case.

Judge Anatoly Belyakov of Moscow's Tver district court ruled that Sukhanov be arrested until at least December 24 on charges of soliciting 11 million rubles ($180,000) from Sergei Chemezov, chief executive of Russian defense giant Rostec.

Sukhanov is suspected of having blackmailed Chemezov, threatening to publish disparaging information about the former KGB officer on social media.

Sukhanov told the court he was ready to admit to receiving 800,000 rubles from the Rostec boss and apologize to him. He is facing up to 15 years in prison and a one million ruble fine if found guilty.

Sukhanov's lawyer, Svetlana Lipatova said his defense team would appeal the ruling. The lawyers insisted on house arrest or a four million ruble bail.

Sobchak, a media personality turned dissident journalist, is said to have left Russia after a raid at her home. A source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the 40-year-old crossed into Lithuania from Belarus on foot.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Lawyers Fine Tver Belarus Lithuania December Media TV From Million Court

Recent Stories

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in Eu ..

Over 40 Iranian Diplomatic Missions Attacked in European Countries - Parliament

57 seconds ago
 Swedish PM discusses NATO membership bid with Turk ..

Swedish PM discusses NATO membership bid with Turkish leader

59 seconds ago
 Naveed Qamar underlines significance of Pak-Belgiu ..

Naveed Qamar underlines significance of Pak-Belgium cordial ties, cooperation

1 minute ago
 Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voter ..

Biden Support for Kiev Could Swing Ukrainian Voters to Democrats in Key Races - ..

28 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Healt ..

Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Health Minister

29 minutes ago
 Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decid ..

Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decide Control of US Congress - Pol ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.