Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Associate to US Congressman Sentenced to 11 Years After Pleading Guilty - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Joel Greenberg, the former associate of US Congressman Matt Gaetz, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on numerous charges, ABC News said.

Greenberg, who sources say agreed to cooperate in the Federal probe into his associate Gaetz, was sentenced after pleading guilty to crimes ranging from wire fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to bribe a public official to sex trafficking a minor, the report said on Thursday.

The former Florida tax collector faced 33 federal charges when he went on trial in the spring of 2021, the report said.

The case became national news in the spring of 2021 after media reported that the investigation led to a federal probe that has been looking into whether Gaetz had had sex with a minor who Greenberg introduced him to.

Greenberg opted to cooperate with the government in several investigations, including the one into allegations against Gaetz, in order to avoid a lengthier sentence.

US corporate media reported that Judge Gregory Presnell said Greenberg had provided substantial cooperation to the government, more than he has seen in 22 years.

Gaetz has steadfastly and publicly maintained his innocence and has denied any wrongdoing.

