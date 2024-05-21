Open Menu

Associated Press Says Israel Shut Down Its Gaza Live Video Feed

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The US news agency Associated Press said Tuesday Israel had shut down its live video feed of war-torn Gaza after authorities accused it of violating a new ban on Al Jazeera.

"The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed," the AP said in a statement, blaming "an abusive use" of Israel's new foreign broadcaster law.

AP said authorities had also seized its camera and broadcasting equipment.

"We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world," the agency said.

