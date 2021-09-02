UrduPoint.com

Association Of European Businesses Opposes Extraterritorial Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:20 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Association of European Businesses in Russia firmly opposes extraterritorial sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project, as it believes that Europe should determine its energy security strategy independently, AEB CEO Tadzio Schilling told Sputnik on Thursday.

Ukraine and the United States said in their recent statement on strategic partnership that they continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 and consider it a threat to the European energy security.

"As for compromise on the Nord Stream 2, we have always been against the use of sanctions and the extraterritorial use of sanctions ... We believe that Europe should make decisions on its energy security strategy independently and that commercial projects should not be subject to third parties' sanctions," Schilling said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

