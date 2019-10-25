Association of European Businesses Says Trade With Russia Not Much Affected by Sanctions

EU-Russian trade has not been significantly affected by sanctions over the past years, Frank Schauff, the chief executive officer of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) EU-Russian trade has not been significantly affected by sanctions over the past years, Frank Schauff, the chief executive officer of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona

In 2018, bilateral trade totaled $294 billion, with Europe accounting for 42 percent of Russia's trade. Over the past years, this trade has been mainly growing after a fall of 2013-2016.

"Generally speaking, you have to separate between sanctions that were imposed in 2014 and the first ones that have been imposed unilaterally by the United States since 2017. First ones are sanctions that restricted some businesses, but generally business was possible and continuing. If we talk about trade, for example, we have seen that since the economic crisis in Russia was over, trade has been growing. Now it's declining a bit again, but in general trade has not been touched too much by sanctions," Schauff said.

He noted that the EU and Russia still had "a lot of successful investments," pointing to cooperation between Rosneft and BP, Novatek and Total in the energy sector as one of the examples.

Schauff stressed that some European companies had greater presence in Russian market rather than at home.

"There are investments into electricity generation in Russia; and there are other spheres, like automobile industry, which has been successful in setting up assembly in Russia in past 10-15 years. For instance, Danone has celebrated its 100th anniversary in Moscow this week - they are certainly very successful in Russia, the Russian market for them is nowadays bigger than French one. So you can see that some companies are very heavily engaged in Russian economy and market," he added.

In 2014, the European Union and the United States slapped sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Europe, in particular, has made sanctions relief conditional on the implementation of the Minsk accords and has been prolonging the restrictive measures every six months. Moscow has retaliated by imposing a food embargo on EU countries.

The United States has since expanded sanctions pressure on Russia under additional excuses, including the alleged meddling in the 2016 election, which Moscow denies. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which, among other things, threatens any company that makes big investments in the Russian energy sector with secondary sanctions.