Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit Starts in Bangkok on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The 34rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit will start in Bangkok, Thailand on June 20 and run through Sunday.

This year's theme is "Advancing Partnership for Sustainability" and the summit will focus on promoting cooperation and consensus among ASEAN member states, particularly in the field of sustainability.

The event will be chaired by Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and will be attended by top level officials from the 10 ASEAN members, including Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.