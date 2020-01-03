Tehran-based Assyrian Universal Alliance insists on that the United States' airstrikes on Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of elite Quds Force of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, should not be left without response, Yonathan Bet Kolia, the alliance's secretary-general and a member of the Iranian parliament, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Tehran-based Assyrian Universal Alliance insists on that the United States' airstrikes on Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of elite Quds Force of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, should not be left without response, Yonathan Bet Kolia, the alliance's secretary-general and a member of the Iranian parliament, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump on the outskirts of Baghdad left Soleimani and several other members of the Iranian-backed militia killed. The Pentagon called the strike defensive, while State Secretary Mike Pompeo said it pursued to avert an "imminent" attack against the US.

"We condemn this cowardly and foolish crime and insist on that these actions not be left without response," Bet Kolia said.

He said the religious minorities of Iran mourned Souleimani's death deeply.

"These actions will not stay without response because Iran is full of fellows of the greatest of commanders, Qasem Soleimani," Bet Kolia said.

A response from Iran has already been vowed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, presidential aide Hesamodin Ashna, and other senior officials.

The attack came in as yet another episode of spiraling tit-for-tat escalation in the region over the past week. Following an attack on a US military base in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk last week, Washington carried out what it called "defensive strikes" in Iraq this past Sunday against facilities of the Kata'ib Hezbollah Iranian-backed paramilitary forces it left 25 Shia fighters killed.

On Tuesday, Shia protesters attempted storming the front gate of the US Embassy in Baghdad and set part of the fence on fire. The US military on guard fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse them, while the Pentagon sent additional 750 troops to the middle East.

Friday's attack has sparked fears within the international community that further escalation could follow in the region. The same concern has been voiced by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as several prominent politicians from the US Democratic party, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, and Chris Murphy.