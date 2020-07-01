UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana-Format Cooperation To Be Decisive For Syria's Future - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:32 PM

Astana-Format Cooperation to Be Decisive for Syria's Future - Erdogan

Cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia will define the future of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia will define the future of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made at a virtual summit on Syria between Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"We have been utmost careful in preserving this country and preventing its collapse.

We are fighting separatist forces in Syria and hope that our neighbor will achieve stability and peace as soon as possible. We, the Astana troika, will do everything necessary to achieve this. Our cooperation will be, undoubtedly, decisive for the future of this country," Erdogan said at the beginning of the virtual extraordinary meeting.

"I hope that our meeting will be successful both for Syrian people and all regional countries," the Turkish leader added.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

1 hour ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

2 hours ago

Eight drowned in ten days

4 minutes ago

50-bed Infectious Disease Hospital to start operat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.