(@FahadShabbir)

Cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia will define the future of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia will define the future of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made at a virtual summit on Syria between Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"We have been utmost careful in preserving this country and preventing its collapse.

We are fighting separatist forces in Syria and hope that our neighbor will achieve stability and peace as soon as possible. We, the Astana troika, will do everything necessary to achieve this. Our cooperation will be, undoubtedly, decisive for the future of this country," Erdogan said at the beginning of the virtual extraordinary meeting.

"I hope that our meeting will be successful both for Syrian people and all regional countries," the Turkish leader added.