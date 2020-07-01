Astana Format Leaders Confirm Commitment to Further Interact to Fight Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Astana format leaders ” Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ” confirmed on Wednesday their commitment to continue cooperation to eliminate terrorist groups in Syria, according to a joint statement issued following a trilateral video conference.

"[The presidents] reaffirmed the determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate DAESH/ISIL, Al- Nusra Front [both terrorist groups are outlawed in Russia] and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda [terrorist organization banned in Russia] or DAESH/ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the UN Security Council, while ensuring the protection of the civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the international humanitarian law," the joint statement read.

The leaders also agreed to reject all attempts to create new reality "on the ground" under the guise of fighting terrorism, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, as well as expressed their commitment to oppose "separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries."