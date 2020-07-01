Astana Format Leaders to Instruct Envoys to Hold Another Meeting on Syria - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The leaders of the Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed to instruct their representatives to hold another meeting on Syria in the Astana format, according to a joint statement adopted by the three presidents following their online summit on Syrian settlement on Wednesday.

"[The leaders] agreed to assign their representatives with the task of holding the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format as soon as possible," the statement read.

The presidents also reaffirmed their commitment to continue the activity on the mutual release of forcibly held persons and hostages within the framework of the relevant Astana format working group.

Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani also emphasized that the working group is a unique mechanism that has confirmed its relevance and effectiveness in establishing confidence between the Syrian conflicting sides.

The three leaders have once gain reaffirmed that the Syrian conflict has no military solution and can only be resolved through the political process on the basis of relevant UN resolutions.