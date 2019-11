Astana Format Meeting in Nur-Sultan to Be Held Closer to December 10 - Vershinin

A meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan will tentatively take place closer to December 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan will tentatively take place closer to December 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are seriously preparing for this meeting, which is expected to take place at the end of the first ten days of December," Vershinin said.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said Monday that the meeting, originally scheduled for late October and then delayed until late November, had been postponed once again for the beginning of December.